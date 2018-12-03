Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday the league has projected the salary cap to rise to $83 million next season, up from $79.5 million.

It could climb as high as $85 million, at the top end of the projected range, depending on how the NHL Players’ Association negotiates use of their annual inflator.

That news would typically be music to the ears of teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets, any cap-strapped team where there is barely enough room at the end of the year to buy a steak dinner.

Particularly in the case of the Maple Leafs and Jets, who each have high-priced restricted free agents coming off their entry-level contracts in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

That’s because Shanahan isn’t thinking about next season or beyond.

“Our focus is on this season,” Shanahan said Monday. “We’re not in a unique situation. Everyone else is in the same situation as us. They’re looking at their futures. Other teams are going through it as well, it’s just part of the modern-day NHL.”

Shanahan joined rookie GM Kyle Dubas, as well as assistants Laurence Gilman and Brandon Pridham, on Saturday in Minnesota as the William Nylander saga reached its conclusion.

It came down to the wire, Nylander’s new $41.67 million pact filed to NHL Central Registry just five minutes before the deadline that would have put him on the shelf for the season. Shanahan said he remained optimistic in that final hour because he felt ongoing conversation kept the dialogue “moving in the right direction.”

“I was just there to the extent that I could provide support if it was needed,” Shanahan said. “But I think that Kyle did a great job and [Nylander’s agent] Lewis Gross did a great job. It was a lot of hard work for both of them. We ended up getting the player that we like very much and we’re really happy he’s back. I think Kyle and his group and Lewis and his group worked extremely hard to get it done.”

WORLD CUP 2020 DEADLINE

Bettman said the NHL has set a deadline of the All-Star weekend in late January for the NHLPA to give an indication as to whether the Players would like to move forward with plans to play a World Cup of Hockey in 2020.

“We have been anxious to anchor plans for a World Cup,” Bettman said. “For whatever reason, the Players’ Association has not been interested in doing that. They know the timeline, the puck is in their end.”

Previously, Bettman tied an offer to hold the World Cup of Hockey in 2020, as well as participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and a more robust international schedule, to an agreement for both sides to waive their Collective Bargaining Agreement re-opener rights.

That would have essentially extended the current CBA and created labour peace through 2022.

Last held in Toronto in 2016, the World Cup of Hockey generated $44 million USD in profit, which was split evenly between the NHL and NHLPA. World Cup participants each received $86,000, while the rest of the league’s non-participants received a $10,000 cheque.

ALL-STAR SCHEDULE

Speaking of All-Star Weekend, the NHL has changed up the schedule in the hopes of attracting more fans with two primetime viewing audiences.

Next month in San Jose, the NHL will conduct media day on Thurs. Jan. 25, followed by the Skills Competition on Friday night, then the 64th All-Star Game also in primetime on Saturday night.

Traditionally, the league’s annual All-Star contest has been played on Sunday afternoon.

OTTAWA ARENA UPDATE

Bettman said he was “disappointed with how it’s played out” regarding the recent developments in the Ottawa Senators’ attempt to move to a downtown arena. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk filed a $700 million lawsuit last week against his former partner in the deal, John Ruddy, of Trinity Development Corp.

Melnyk was not in attendance at the Board of Governors meeting.

Bettman pointed out the league played a significant role in recent arena negotiations in both Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

CONTINUED COYOTES PATIENCE

The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be announced as the Western Conference team moving to the Central Division to complete realignment for when Seattle joins the NHL.

Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway reportedly filed an objection with that decision on Sunday, but Barroway declined to comment on Monday.

Despite their on-ice stabilization under GM John Chayka and coach Rick Tocchet, the Coyotes remain in a precarious position off the ice with their long-term future in doubt. There has been little to no progress made in search for a new arena in the Valley.

There has also been doubt about Barroway’s ability to shoulder the financial burden for the long haul.

“I think Andy Barroway has made it clear he is looking for a partner,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “I think there’s been a lot of discussion about that and he’s hopeful that there will be something on that in the near term. We’ve tried to be helpful where we can.”

For now, Daly said the Coyotes still have runway left in the eyes of the league, even though this drama is more than a decade old.

“I think the efforts will be on getting a new arena,” Daly said. “So we have some patience.”

