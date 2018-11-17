INDIANAPOLIS — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, Darren Collison had 12 points and five assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-89 on Saturday night.

Aaron Holiday scored 12 points off the bench and Thaddeus Young had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers, who played most of the game without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo because of a sore right knee.

Reserve Jeremy Lin scored 16 points and Kent Bazemore had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Hawks, who have lost seven straight.

The Pacers used an 11-0 run to take the lead for good late in the third quarter.

Collison, who scored 10 points in the third, made a 3-pointer before Holiday hit a 3 to put Indiana ahead 68-67 with 2:39 left in the quarter, and the Pacers led the rest of the way.

It was Indiana's second win in two nights after a 99-91 victory over the Heat on Friday. Oladipo had eight points against Miami and was a game-time decision on Saturday before leaving for the locker room with 7:22 remaining in the first quarter after falling into a broadcast cameraman and fans sitting courtside.

John Collins converted a three-point play to put the Hawks ahead 34-30 at the start of a 9-0 spurt that ended with Trae Young's layup to make it 40-30 with 6:43 left in the second quarter.

The Pacers answered with back-to-back baskets by Turner, and Bogdanovic converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer to put Indiana ahead 47-44 with 2:48 remaining in the quarter.

The Hawks closed out the half scoring 12 straight to take a 56-47 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon had 12 points and seven rebounds. ... Atlanta finished 19 of 27 from the line, including 10 of 13 free throws in the second quarter. ... F Taurean Prince was out for a second straight game with pain in his right Achilles.

Pacers: C Myles Turner had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. ... G Tyreke Evans scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half. ... Indiana is 8-2 against Eastern Conference teams, only losing to Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

