Bologna beats Verona for first win since November

MILAN — Bologna ended its winless run by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Bologna's first win since November followed a run of three defeats and five draws.

Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half in Bologna after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.

Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.

Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.

Sampdoria was hosting Udinese later.

NUMERICAL DISADVANTAGE

Relegation-threatened Torino could manage only 0-0 at home to promoted Spezia, despite its opponent playing most of the match with 10 men.

Spezia midfielder Luca Vignali was initially shown only a yellow card for his sliding challenge on Nicola Murru but that was upgraded to a red on video review as the tackle was also studs-up and high.

That happened in the eighth minute but Spezia nevertheless outplayed Torino comfortably.

Torino had barely a sight of the target although it did have two goals ruled out -- one for offside and another for a foul on the Spezia goalkeeper -- and Cristian Ansaldi hit the post as the home side upped the pressure in the final 10 minutes.

Torino remained a point below safety and five points below Spezia.

