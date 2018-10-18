Usain Bolt's soccer dreams won't be taking him to Europe just yet.

The agent for the eight-time Olympic gold medallist says that the 32-year-old has turned down a contract offer from Maltese champions, Valletta FC.

"Usain does not wish to pursue this Malta opportunity," said Ricky Simms, his agent. "There is a lot of interest in Usain playing football. We regularly receive similar approaches."

The club's chairman says the door remains open for the Jamaican legend.

"We wish Usain Bolt all the best with his football career," said Ghasston Slimen. "The Valletta FC offer is always on the table."

Bolt, who retired from sprinting in 2017, remains on trial with A-League side Central Coast Mariners. He scored twice in his first start with the club last week. Still, whether or not a contract offer is forthcoming remains unknown. It is believed that the Football Federation of Australia would need to contribute to any contract offer from the club to make it economically feasible.

"I'm really not interested in it [contract speculation] to tell you the truth," Mariners manager Mike Mulvey said earlier on Thursday. "He's been great among the guys and I was happy for him last week with the two goals he scored, but we move on."

The Mariners kick off their season on Sunday when they host the Brisbane Roar.