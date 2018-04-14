Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan left Game 2 against the New Jersey Devils in the second period and did not return.

Callahan took a big hit from Devils defenceman Sami Vatanen along the boards.

The Lightning later confirmed that Callahan would not return to the game, and suffered an upper-body injury.

The 33-year-old played 67 games with the Lightning in the regular season and scored five goals while adding 13 assists.

Callahan has 18 goals and 18 assists in 105 career playoff games.