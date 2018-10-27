37m ago
Bolts D Hedman to be re-evaluated in a week
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 3, Golden Knights 2
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will have his upper-body injury re-evaluated in one week, the team announced on Saturday.
The veteran suffered the injury Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old has scored two goals and two assists over nine games this season, his 10th with the Lightning.
The native of Sweden won his first career Norris Trophy last season.
Tampa Bay teammate Ondrej Palat is listed as out day-to-day with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 27-year-old forward has five assists over nine games this season, his seventh with the team.
The Lightning visit the Arizona Coyotes Saturday.