TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions traded selections Wednesday prior to the CFL draft.

The Lions acquired Winnipeg's first- and second-round 2018 selections — the seventh and 16th overall picks.

In return, the Bombers landed B.C.'s 2019 first-round selection as well as its second-round choice (No. 12 overall) in this year's draft.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats landed the sixth overall pick and a fifth-round selection (No. 37 overall) in the '18 draft from the Edmonton Eskimos for the first pick of the second round (No. 10) and a third-round selection (No. 20).

The deal gives Hamilton nine picks in the '18 draft, including two in the first round (the second and sixth).

The CFL draft is scheduled for Thursday night.