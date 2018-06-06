Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols had to be helped off the field Wednesday with an apparent knee injury.

Nichols went down while backpedalling on a drop during team passing drills and had to be helped off the field by two trainers.

At @Wpg_BlueBombers practice, QB @MattNichols16 fell straight back and seemed to favour his knee. Had to be helped off the field by two trainers. Walking steadily with help. #CFL #bombers — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 6, 2018

Nichols was walking steadily with help.

The 31-year-old had a breakout campaign for the Blue Bombers last season, finishing with 4,472 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while leading Winnipeg to a home playoff game.