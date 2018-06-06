3h ago
Bombers' Nichols leaves field with injury
TSN.ca Staff
Naylor: If Nichols' injury is serious, it's a real cloud over the Bombers' season
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols had to be helped off the field Wednesday with an apparent knee injury.
Nichols went down while backpedalling on a drop during team passing drills and had to be helped off the field by two trainers.
Nichols was walking steadily with help.
The 31-year-old had a breakout campaign for the Blue Bombers last season, finishing with 4,472 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while leading Winnipeg to a home playoff game.