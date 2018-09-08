Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins was stretchered off early in the first half against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with an apparent neck injury.

Thompkins, 30, was injured when hit the ground hard on a tackle from Ed Gainey. With his arms wrapped up, Thompkins first made contact with the ground with his helmet. Gainey went over to speak to Thompkins before he left the field.

Thompkins gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was taken away.

In his first season with the Bombers, Thompkins spent four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.