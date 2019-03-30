The Ottawa Senators will be without defenceman Mark Borowiecki while Zack Smith is a game-time decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday.

Borowiecki has an upper-body injury while Smith is still recovering from a back injury that has cost him the past three games.

Borowiecki has a goal and four assists in 52 games for the Sens. Smith has eight goals and 19 assists in 65 games for Ottawa this year.

Craig Anderson will start in net for the Senators.