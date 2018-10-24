Ottawa Senators defenceman Marc Borowiecki will have a hearing Wednesday with the league's department of player safety for his elbow to the head of Boston Bruins rookie defenceman Urho Vaakanainen in the first period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss.

The incident occurred in the first period of Tuesday's game when Vaakanainen rushed to the front of the Senators net to try to find a loose puck. As he arrived near the top of the crease, Borowiecki raised his elbow and dropped the 19-year-old to the ice. Vaakanainen, who left the game and did not return, was diagnosed with a concussion.

Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing today for elbowing Boston’s Urho Vaakanainen. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2018

Borowiecki did not receive a penalty on the play, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy believes the contact was intentional.

"It's a flying elbow," Cassidy said after game, per 98.5 Boston The Sports Hub. "Listen, I am not in the heat of the battle [but] it looked fairly deliberate. But that’s not for me to decide. It’s unfortunate for Urho, he’s concussed, but at the end of the day that will move up the food chain and someone will have to make a decision whether it’s suspendible or not.”

Borowiecki, 29, has been suspended once before in his career; in 2016 for boarding Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli. He sounded off on Monday regarding a hit Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher laid on him Saturday night that didn't draw of the attention of Player Safety head George Parros and said size shouldn't play a factor in suspensions. Parros visited with the Senators to speak with the team earlier on Monday.

“The principal point of impact was the base of my skull,” Borowiecki told The Ottawa Citizen of the Gallagher hit. “I just don’t understand that. George is someone I really respect and I really respected him when he played, he’s got a hard job. You’ve got a lot of people barking at you.

“One of the comments in the meeting was, ‘Some guys are going to go down and some aren’t, and that factors into it’. That maybe rubbed me the wrong way a little bit. Because I’m big and strong and I can get up from a hit like that, if I put Gallagher in a position like that and I hit him, chances are it’s going to be ugly and I would wager the chances are I’m going to get games.”

Borowiecki has a minus-4 rating in eight games with the Senators this season while averaging 17:32 of ice time per game.