DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund brought Swiss coach Lucien Favre back to Germany on Tuesday in the hopes that he can revitalize the club's aspirations as a Bundesliga challenger.

The former Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hertha Berlin coach, who spent two seasons at French team Nice, signed a deal through June 2020, Dortmund said.

"He's highly regarded by us for the technical qualities that he demonstrated in impressive style many times," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of the 60-year-old Favre.

Described by Dortmund as a "fastidious coach," Favre is highly regarded in Germany for his team-building skills, tactical moves and his ability to get the best out of individual players. Arguably none of Dortmund's players played to full potential last season.

Favre enjoyed success with Nice, finishing third with the team in 2017 and coming close to clinching a Europa League spot last season. He saved 'Gladbach from relegation in 2011 before establishing the side among the contenders for European qualification in the seasons that followed. Favre previously led Hertha to fourth place.

Favre will take over from Peter Stoeger, the former Cologne coach who stepped in for half a season after Peter Bosz was fired. Stoeger led the team to Champions League qualification despite inconsistent results.

Dortmund was close to signing Favre a year ago as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel before it ultimately signed Bosz from Ajaxe. The club reportedly made use of a release clause to sign the Swiss coach this time.