Bruins acquire Zacha from Devils for Haula

The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Erik Haula, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Erik Haula is heading to the #NJDevils in the Pavel Zacha deal. Confirmed. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022

The 25-year-old had 15 goals and 36 points in 70 games last season.

Drafted sixth overall by New Jersey at the 2015 NHL Draft, Zacha spent six seasons with the Devils.

A restricted free agent, Zacha is coming off a three-year, $6.75 million contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million.

In 386 career NHL games, the Brno, Czechia native has 69 goals and 179 points.

Haula had 18 goals and 44 points in 79 games last season with the Bruins.

A seventh-round pick (182nd overall) by the Minnesota Wild at the 2009 NHL Draft, Haula has had stints with the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Bruins.

He has one season remaining on a two-year, $4.75 million with an average annual value of $2.375 million.

In 534 career NHL games, the Pori, Finland product has 112 goals and 240 points.