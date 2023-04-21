Boston Bruins forward David Krejci missed Game 3 of their first-round series with the Florida Panthers on Friday due to an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: David Krejci (upper body) will not play in tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2023

Krejci, 36, participated in warmup prior to the start of the game but was a late scratch. He played 19:26 of ice time and was a minus-3 during the Bruins' 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot centre had missed the final six games of the regular season with a lower-body injury before returning for Game 1 of their series with the Panthers on Monday.

Krejci has an assist in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far and registered 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games in the regular season.