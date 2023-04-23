Boston Bruins forward David Krejci will miss Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reports.

Linus Ullmark starts. David Krejci is out. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 23, 2023

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Sunday that Krejci is also doubtful to play in Game 5.

Ullmark gets the start, Krejci is out. Same lineup as Game 3. Krejci is doubtful for Game 5 as well, per Montgomery — steve conroy (@conroyherald) April 23, 2023

Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad will also miss the contest after being a game-time decision.

The 27-year-old missed the third period of Friday's Game 3 loss after colliding with Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

Ekblad, Florida's first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, scored 14 goals and 24 assists over 71 games with the Panthers in 2022-23, his ninth season with the organization.

No Aaron Ekblad for the #FlaPanthers either — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 23, 2023

Krejci, 36, missed Game 3 with the same injury. He practiced before the game, but was a late scratch.

The Czechoslovakia native has played his entire 16-year career with the Bruins, and has played in 158 Stanley Cup playoffs games with the team.

The 6-foot centre had missed the final six games of the regular season with a lower-body injury before returning for Game 1 of their series with the Panthers.

Krejci has an assist in two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far and registered 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games in the regular season.