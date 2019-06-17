Sweeney on Backes: 'He’s a part of our team'

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney appeared to rule out the possibility of buying out forward David Backes this off-season on Monday.

“He’s a part of our hockey club,” Sweeney said of the 35-year-old who appeared in four games during the Stanley Cup Final.

Sweeney added that he envisions Backes in a bottom-six role moving forward on a checking line.

Backes, who scored seven goals and posted 20 points in 70 games this season, is signed for two more seasons at a $6 million cap hit. He dressed in 15 games during the postseason, scoring two goals and adding five points.

A veteran of 928 career NHL games, Backes has 244 goals and 551 points with the Bruins and St. Louis Blues.