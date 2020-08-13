1h ago
Bruins' Pastrnak out for Game 2
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team confirmed on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team confirmed on Thursday.
UPDATE: David Pastrnak (unfit to participate) will not play in tonight's game. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 13, 2020
Pastrnak didn't skate during the team's warmup before the game and moments later the team confirmed the forward was unfit to play.
Pastrnak has a goal and an assist in four playoff games this year.