Bruins' Pastrnak out for Game 2

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team confirmed on Thursday.

UPDATE: David Pastrnak (unfit to participate) will not play in tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 13, 2020

Pastrnak didn't skate during the team's warmup before the game and moments later the team confirmed the forward was unfit to play.

Pastrnak has a goal and an assist in four playoff games this year.