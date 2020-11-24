According to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the team remains in constant communication unrestricted free agent Zdeno Chara ahead of the upcoming season.

"Nope. Same status quo there," Sweeney said Monday, per NHL.com. "Waiting to reconnect with (agent) Matt [Keator] and Zdeno. [Chara] continues to evaluate what the landscape of the League looks like, and we'll see where it goes. We've had constant communication, but hopefully we've got a target date (for this season) here at some point in time in the near future and we'll see what the League determines."

Chara, 43, has played for the Bruins since signing with them in 2006 as a free agent and has captained the team for all his 14 seasons of his tenure. He signed one-year deals to remain with the Bruins in both 2018 and 2019.

Last season, Chara averaged 21:01 of ice time and registered five goals and 14 points in 68 games. In 1,553 career NHL games, the Slovak native has 205 goals and 656 points split between the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Bruins.

He captained the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and took home the James Norris Memorial Trophy as best defenceman in 2009. He is a six-time All-Star.

The NHL and the NHLPA continue to target Jan. 1, 2021 as the start date for next season.