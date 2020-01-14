Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask left Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after he took a shot to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom.

The team confirmed after the first period that he would not return because of an upper-body injury.

Rask, who suffered a concussion last season before the all-star break, left the game after the incident took place early in the first period.

Rask had a 17-4-6 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average heading into the game.