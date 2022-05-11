Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday he will stick with Jeremy Swayman for a third straight game in net with the team's season on the line in Game 6.

Cassidy also said he anticipates a return to full strength on the blueline, with defenceman Hampus Lindholm expected to play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lindholm, 28, missed two games with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2's 5-2 loss.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman tallied five goals and 27 points in 71 regular season games split between the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks and has not recorded a point in two post-season games.

Cassidy said either Matt Grzelcyk or Mike Reilly would exit the lineup with Lindholm returning, but had not made a final decision on the lineup as of Wednesday morning.

Swayman, 23, stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's Game 5 loss to Carolina, posting a .892 save percentage. He had a save percentage above .920 in each of his first two starts in the series as the Bruins won Games 3 and 4.

Swayman, 23, registered a 23-14-3 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average in the regular season and has a 2-1 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average in the post-season.