The Boston Bruins have placed forward Jake DeBrusk on the long term injured reserve after suffering hand and lower-body injuries and is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

The team has recalled forward Chris Wagner from AHL Providence in the wake of the injury.

DeBrusk was injured in the Winter Classic despite scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal Sunday at Fenway Park.

The 26-year-old was in a walking boot after the game and did not practise with the team on Wednesday as they skated in Los Angeles ahead of their matchup with the Kings on Thursday.

The Edmonton native has 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points in 36 games so far this season.