Up to eight teams have already inquired on Bruins' DeBrusk

It appears there's been no shortage in early interest in Jake DeBrusk since his trade request from the Boston Bruins became public on Monday.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports as many as eight teams have already reached to the Bruins and inquired on the winger, with more teams are expected to check in Tuesday.

Early returns on DeBrusk being available have been substantial. As many as 8 teams have already reached out and inquired about the player, and more are expected today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 30, 2021

DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, confirmed to Rishaug on Monday that he made the request over the weekend and feels a "change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial" for the 25-year-old Edmonton native.

The 2015 first-round pick has recorded just three goals this season, with six points in 17 games. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday when the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.

“I think what happens with Jake and what we’ve seen over the last few years is, like when the production is there you’re getting more second effort, they kind of go hand in hand,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. “When it’s not there, we lose a little bit of that. That’s been the ask of him for a number of years now -- no drop off on this side of the ledger just because the production isn’t there.”

DeBrusk, who scored a career-high 27 goals in 2018-19, has scored just eight over the past two seasons. He has 70 goals and 140 points in 261 career NHL games.