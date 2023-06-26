Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award as the coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success as voted by the National Association of Broadcasters.

Montgomery beat out Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol and New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff for the award with 79 first-place votes.

“Three and a half years ago, the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol, and I had to change my actions and behaviors,” Montgomery said. “For those who struggle out there, you can change, you can affect change within yourself, and it doesn't happen alone. You need a team.”

The 53-year-old led the Bruins to NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) in a season while capturing the Presidents’ Trophy to the league’s best record.

Boston also ranked first in goals-against per game (2.12) and penalty killing percentage (87.3).