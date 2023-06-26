Bruins' Ullmark takes home Vezina Trophy
Linus Ullmark - The Canadian Press
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers.
Ullmark beat out Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin for the award.
The 29-year-old was tied for the league lead in wins with a 40-6-1 record and registered a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average last season.
He and Jeremy Swayman shared the Jennings Trophy with the Bruins only allowing 177 goals on the season.
Ullmark helped the Bruins set a new NHL record in wins (65) and points (135) in a single season while capturing the Presidents' Trophy.
