Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is questionable for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday, according to general manager Don Sweeney.

Don Sweeney on Patrice Bergeron's Game 1 availability: "That's to be decided tomorrow. If he feels well enough, he'll play." — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 16, 2023

Bergeron, 37, was held out of practice on Saturday as a precaution and did not practice again on Sunday.

"[Bergeron's] status will be decided tomorrow." Sweeney told reporters on Sunday. "If he feels well enough, he'll play."

The 19-season veteran registered 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 career games.

