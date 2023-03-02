The Boston Bruins have placed winger Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

#NHLBruins place Taylor Hall on LTIR, Nick Foligno on IR, recall Jakub Lauko: https://t.co/8uf0JcPM4w — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2023

The Bruins also placed forward placed forward Nick Foligno on injured reserve and recalled forward Jakub Lauko from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Hall, 31, has played in 58 games for the Bruins this season, scoring 16 goals and 36 points.

Hall last played on Feb. 25 against the Vancouver Canucks, when he recorded an assist in a 3-1 Bruins' win.

The Calgary, Alta., native was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. Hall played six seasons in his home province before being traded to the New Jersey Devils for Adam Larsson.

Hall played four seasons with the Devils, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in the 2017-18 season before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes. After time spent with the Coyotes, Hall spent a season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Hall signed with the Bruins as a free agent in 2022 and is in his third season with the Bruins.

Hall has two years remaining on a four-year deal that carries a cap hit of $6M per season.