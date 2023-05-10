The Boston Bruins have signed defenceman Mason Lohrei to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $925,000.

Lohrei was taken in the second round, 58th overall by the Bruins in 2020.

The 22-year-old recently completed his second year at Ohio State University where he had four goals, 28 assists and a minus-three rating in 40 games.

Lohrei also played five games for the Providence Bruins of the AHL in 2022-23 and registered one assist.