The Boston Bruins signed free agent prospect John Farinacci to a two-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday worth $1.82 million.

Farinacci, 22, was drafted 76th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2019 draft but failed to sign a contract by Aug. 15, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 5-foot-11 forward played the last two seasons in the NCAA with Harvard University where he scored 25 goals and 61 points in 79 games.

He also appeared in seven games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL during the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and eight points.

Fariaacci, represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, recording five goals and seven points en route to a gold medal.