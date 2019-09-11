Which unsigned RFA is the most surprising?

The Boston Bruins and head coach Bruce Cassidy have agreed to a multi-year extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Congrats, Coach! Bruce Cassidy has been signed to a multi-year contract extension: https://t.co/HK7wDz5nuH pic.twitter.com/9Y8ENsVjwQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 11, 2019

"Nothing official, coaches’ salaries are closely guarded info, however my understanding is that Cassidy’s new deal will pay in and around $3 M per," tweeted TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Nothing official, coaches’ salaries are closely guarded info, however my understanding is that Cassidy’s new deal will pay in and around $3 M per https://t.co/nar2KTqLAZ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 11, 2019

Joe McDonald of The Athletic reported in late August that the team had opened extension talks with their bench boss.

Cassidy, who led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final this past season, was entering the final year of his current contract with the team.

The 54-year-old was named head coach of the Bruins during the 2016-17 season after Claude Julien was dismissed and led Boston to an 18-8-1 record and a playoff berth upon taking over.

In two-plus seasons with the team, Cassidy has a 117-52-22 record with three straight postseason appearances. He also served as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2003, posting a 47-47-9 record.

The Bruins have finished second in the Atlantic Division in each of the last two seasons.