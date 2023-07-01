Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

James van Riemsdyk is joining the #bruins on a one-year deal worth $1M.@NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Van Riemsdyk played 61 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, scoring 12 goals and 29 points.

The 34-year-old is coming off a five-year, $35 million contract ($7 million AAV) he signed with the Flyers in 2018, returning to the club for his second stint.

In 940 career games with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs, the Middletown N.J., native has 300 goals and 591 points.

He was originally selected by the Flyers second overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Geekie signs for two years

The Bruins have signed forward Morgan Geekie to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

Geekie was not qualified by the Seattle Kraken on Friday and became an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022-23, he had a career season in Seattle, recording nine goals and 28 points in 69 games.

A third-round pick (67th overall) by Carolina in 2017, the 24-year-old has 22 goals and 63 points in 180 career NHL games split between the Hurricanes and Kraken.