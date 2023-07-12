The Boston Bruins signed forward Jesper Boqvist to a one-year, $775,000 deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Boqvist, 24, played last season with the New Jersey Devils, registering 10 goals and 21 points in 70 games. He was held scoreless in six playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the second round.

Drafted 36th overall by the Devils in the 2017 draft, Boqvist played his entire four-season career in New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 55 points in 189 games.

The Falun, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording a goal in six games en route to a silver-medal finish.