Eight arbitration hearings remain scheduled for restricted free agents, a list headlined by Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, Edmonton Oilers winger Ryan McLeod and Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry.

Of the 22 players who filed for arbitration earlier this off-season, 12 have already reached contracts on their own, while two players have gone through the arbitration process.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was the first player to go through arbitration, receiving a two-year, $4.5 million contract on Sunday. Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs had his hearing and was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract from an arbitrator over the weekend.

While it remains unclear whether Swayman and the Bruins will reach a deal on their own before their hearing on Saturday, Gustavsson is reportedly likely to go through the arbitration process with the Wild next week.

Swayman, 24, finished his second full NHL season with a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average while sharing the net with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The duo shared the Jennings Trophy after allowing a league-low 177 goals against in 2022-2023.

The 6-foot-2 netminder appeared in two games in the playoffs, including getting the start in the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Gustavsson, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last summer, is coming off a breakout season in Minnesota.

The 25-year-old went 22-9-7 record in the regular season with a .931 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average. The Wild had initially planned to split starts between him and Marc-Andre Fleury in the playoffs, but eventually turned to Gustavsson to start five of their six playoff games before being eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

McLeod had 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games with the Oilers this past season. He added five assists in 12 playoff games.

The 23-year-old re-signed with Edmonton last summer on a one-year, $798,000 deal.

Terry is a year removed from a breakout 37-goal campaign with the Ducks in 2021-22. The 25-year-old had 23 goals and 61 points in 70 games with the Ducks this past season.

The right winger is coming off of a three-year, $4.35 million contract which saw him carry a cap hit of $1.45 million.

Once a player and team enter their arbitration hearing, the two sides can no longer negotiate a deal on their own.



Remaining Arbitration Dates:

July 29

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

2022-23 Stats: 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 GAA

Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes

2022-23 Stats: 12 goals, 26 points in 82 games played



August 1

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins

2022-23 Stats: 17 goals, 31 points in 79 games played



August 2

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

2022-23 Stats: 23 goals, 61 points in 70 games played



August 4

Ryan McLeod, Edmonton Oilers

2022-23 Stats: 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games played

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

2022-23 Stats: 22-9-7 record with a .931 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA

Brandon Scanlin, New York Rangers

2022-23 Stats: four goals, 15 points in 61 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack

Drew O'Connor, Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 Stats: five goals, 11 points in 46 games played with the Penguins. Eight goals and 22 points in 20 games played with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.