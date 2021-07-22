The Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall are working on the final details of his new contract, including no-trade coverage, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports Hall is signing a four-year, $24 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $6 million.

Hall, 29, played 53 games this past season with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. He signed with the Sabres as an unrestricted free agent last fall on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Hall scored two goals and tallied 17 assists in 37 games with Buffalo before being dealt to the Bruins at the trade deadline. In 16 regular season games with Boston, he tallied eight goals and 14 points. He also had three goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

Hall was drafted first overall by Edmonton in 2010 and has played 680 career NHL games with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Sabres and Bruins.

His best season came in 2017-18 when he won the Hart Memorial Trophy after posting 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points in 76 games with the Devils.