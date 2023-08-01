The Boston Bruins have avoided arbitration with forward Trent Frederic by agreeing to a two-year $4.6 million deal on Tuesday.

Frederic, 25, was a restricted free agent and was scheduled to go to arbitration on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 centre had a career season in 2022-23, registering 17 goals and 31 points in 79 games. He appeared in five games of the Bruins' seven-game series with the Florida Panthers in the first round but did not record a point.

Drafted 29th overall by the Bruins in the 2016 draft, Frederic has 29 goals, 54 points and 194 penalty minutes in 198 career games.

The St. Louis native represented the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, scoring five goals in seven games en route to a bronze medal.