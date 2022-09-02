Boston Celtics fans won't be getting a look at a key offseason acquisition this fall after all.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

It's the same knee in which the 34-year-old Gallinari tore his ACL in 2013. The injury was incurred on national duty as Gallinari suited up for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier last week.

Gallinari was signed by the Celtics to a two-year, $13.3 million deal in July following his release from the San Antonio Spurs.

Originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2008 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Gallinari was set to embark on his 14th NBA season this fall.

He spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Gallinari appeared in 66 games last season, averaging 11.8 points on .434 shooting, 4.7 boards and 1.5 assists over 25.3 minutes a night. He was dealt to the Spurs in July as part of a deal that took Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

Well-known for his prowess for hitting from deep, Gallinari is a career .382 three-point shooter.

Gallinari has appeared in 728 career games for the Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Hawks.