Celtics' Walker listed as available vs. Knicks

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is listed as available to make his season debut against the New York Knicks Sunday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Update:



Tacko Fall (Left Ankle Sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Theis - AVAILABLE

Kemba Walker - AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2021

Walker is still listed as questionable ahead of the game. The 30-year-old has been out with a left knee injury.

Walker started 56 games for the Celtics last season, his first in Boston, averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.