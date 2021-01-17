2h ago
Celtics' Walker listed as available vs. Knicks
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is listed as available to make his season debut against the New York Knicks Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Walker is still listed as questionable ahead of the game. The 30-year-old has been out with a left knee injury.
Walker started 56 games for the Celtics last season, his first in Boston, averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.