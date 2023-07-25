Jaylen Brown is getting his supermax.

Brown's agent, Jason Glushon, tells ESPN's Marc Spears that his client has agreed to a five-year, $304 million deal with the Boston Celtics in what is the richest deal in NBA history.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2023

A native of Marietta, GA, Brown is headed into his eighth NBA season after being taken with the third overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of California.

The 26-year-old Brown is coming off of a Second Team All-NBA performance in 2022-2023. He appeared in 67 games last season, averaging a career-high 26.6 points on .491 shooting, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists over 35.9 minutes a night.

For his career, Brown has averaged 17.9 PPG on a .477 FG%, 5.2 RPG and 2.2 APG over 29.7 MPG.

To be eligible for a supermax extension, a player must have completed at least seven years of NBA service and named to an All-NBA team in the previous season or the past two years before it.

By virtue of his First Team All-NBA selection this past season, Brown's teammate, Jayson Tatum, who only has six years of service, will be eligible for a supermax next summer.