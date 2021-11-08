The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Jaylen Brown for the next one to two weeks, head coach Ime Udoka announced on Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to Coach Udoka. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2021

The 25-year-old All-Star swingman is dealing with a right hamstring strain.

A native of Atlanta, Brown is in his sixth NBA season out of California.

Through eight games this season, Brown is averaging 25.6 points on .493 shooting, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists over 36.5 minutes a night.

The Celtics (4-6) host the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Wednesday.