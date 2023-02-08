Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial fracture and will miss some time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reports the initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star Break. He is scheduled to visit a specialist on Thursday.

Brown suffered the injury late in the second quarter when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum while going for a rebound. Brown went down in obvious pain and did not return to the game as the Celtics went on to win 106-99.

The California Berkeley product had four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes prior to his depparture.

The 26-year-old is averaging 27.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 46 appearances this season, his seventh for the Celtics since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft.