Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Monday's showdown with the Toronto Raptors because of a right thumb sprain.

Smart tied his season-high with 17 points in just over 34 minutes in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Pistons but was placed on the injury report Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, guards Jeff Teague (ankle sprain) and Kemba Walker (knee) will miss Monday's game. Teague played 15:38 before he left Sunday's game and did not return.

The Raptors sit last in the Atlantic Division at 1-4 while Boston enters the game at 4-3.