Celtics, Grizzlies look to even series in NBA playoff doubleheader on TSN

The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies head into Monday looking to even their respective series.

Watch the Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT followed by Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with both games LIVE on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

With a 2-1 series lead, the Milwaukee Bucks took Game 3 over the Celtics 103-101 on a 42-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In this series, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum had an off night in Game 3, shooting only 21.2 per cent on the evening and ended the game with 10 points and one rebound, a far cry from the 25.4 points he’s been averaging this postseason.

The big storyline surrounding Game 4 for the Grizzlies and Warriors is the health of Memphis star Ja Morant.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said it is likely that Morant misses Game 4 with a knee injury suffered in the previous game.

The 22-year-old has led the way for Memphis, averaging 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists in the playoffs this year.

If Morant can’t go in Game 4, the Grizzlies will need big games from Desmond Bane (18.2 PPG) and Jaren Jackson Jr (14.6 PPG).

For the Warriors, Steph Curry had 30 points and six assists in Game 3’s 142-112 victory as he leads Golden State in points per game in the playoffs at 27.6.

The breakout star for Golden State has been Jordan Poole, who has taken his game to a new level. In the first three games against the Grizzlies, he has put up 31, 20 and 27-point performances.