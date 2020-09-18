After the Boston Celtics blew a 17-point lead and lost 106-101 Thursday night to drop into an 0-2 hole against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics guard Marcus Smart could be heard yelling at his teammates and then left the locker room swearing according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Andrews reports there were several loud clanks coming from inside the room where several players -- not just Smart -- had their voices raised.

Still, members of the Celtics told reporters it was all in the heat of the battle.

"It really just, a lot of emotions just flying around," forward Jaylen Brown said. "Obviously we feel like we could have won, we should have won, but we didn't. So just a lot of emotions flying around. That's it."

"It was nothing," point guard Kemba Walker said.

Even head coach Brad Stevens tried to downplay things.

"Guys were emotional after a hard game," he said. "Hard loss."

For the second straight game, Miami edged Boston despite the Celtics leading in the second half of both games. Six players scored in double figures for the Heat compared to four for the Celtics. Dating back to the beginning of the playoffs, Miami has now won 10 of their last 11 games.

"We didn't continue to do the things that we did to get us up and get us that lead. I think we got kind of comfortable, and those guys, they took great advantage of it. They played hard. They played really hard. They played a lot harder than us. They wanted it," Walker said.

"We just got to be sound, execute and stay together," Brown said. "That's it. We feel confident about our abilities, we feel confident about our game plan."

Game 3 between Boston and Miami will go Saturday night from the Orlando bubble.