With Kyrie Irving looking likely to head elsewhere, the Boston Celtics might have identified a replacement at point guard.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports the team has quietly emerged as a suitor for pending Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker.

The Celtics, I'm told, are emerging as a stealth suitor for Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

Stein notes that the team's cap situation remains in flux with Irving, backup point guard Terry Rozier and big man Al Horford all looking at exits.

Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving -- and possibly Terry Rozier -- leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

A three-time All-Star, Walker has spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Hornets after being drafted with the ninth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft out of UCONN.

The Bronx, NY native appeared in all 82 games this past season, averaging 25.6 points on .434 shooting, 5.9 assists and 4.4 boards in 34.9 minutes a night.

Walker was named to the All-NBA Third Team for the first time in his career.