Boston College released a statement Friday announcing "there is no substance" to reports that New York Islanders prospect Oliver Wahlstrom would be leaving the team.

The team added that Wahlstrom, who the Islanders selected 11th overall in June's draft, would play Friday against Bentley University.

Reports surfaced Thursday that the winger was looking to leave Boston College with both him and the team off to a slow start. Wahlstrom has two goals in nine games this season, while the Eagles are 3-5-1.

A freshman at B.C., Wahlstrom scored 22 goals and posted 45 goals in 26 games with the U.S. National Under-18 Team last season.

Wahlstrom was the first of two players selected in the first round of this year's draft by the Islanders. The team selected QMJHL defenceman Noah Dobson one pick after Wahlstrom at 12th overall.