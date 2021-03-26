Pride down Six in Isobel Cup semifinal

BOSTON — The Boston Pride advanced to the NWHL's Isobel Cup final with a 6-2 semifinal win Friday over the expansion Toronto Six.

Boston faces the winner of Friday's later semifinal between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale in Saturday's championship game at Warrior Ice Arena.

Tereza Vanisova, Jillian Dempsey, Mary Parker and McKenna Brand each had a goal and an assist for the Pride on home ice.

Mallory Souliotis and Sammy Davis also scored for the hosts. Boston goaltender Lovisa Selander of Sweden made 23 saves for the win.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis led Toronto with a goal and an assist. Breanne Wilson-Bennett also scored for the Six.

Toronto starter Elaine Chuli stopped 19-of-25 shots. She was replaced in the third period by Samantha Ridgewell, who faced zero shots.

The NWHL intended to complete a shortened regular season and the Isobel Cup between Jan. 23 and Feb. 5 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

When the league suspended the season Feb. 3 because of several positive tests for the COVID-19 virus, the Six were 4-1-1. Toronto was the top seed when the Isobel Cup resumed Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.