Report: Red Sox P Sale has fractured rib, will not be ready for Opening Day

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will not be ready for Opening Day due to a stress fracture in his rib cage, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Sale 32, started just nine games last season as he spent most of the year rehabbing following Tommy John surgery. In 42.2 innings pithed, Sale posted a 5-1 record with a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

In 241 career starts with the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, the seven-time all star has a 114-74 record, 3.03 ERA and 2,059 strikeouts in 1672.1 innings.