Infielder Jeter Downs was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in a corresponding move to officially adding outfielder Masataka Yoshida to the 40-man roster.

Downs, 24, was acquired by the Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A native of San Andres, Colombia, Downs was the 32nd overall pick of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of Florida's Monsignor Edward Pace High School.

Downs made his big league debut in 2022, appearing in 14 games for the Red Sox. He batted .154 with a home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .427.

Yoshida, 29, was signed to a five-year, $90 million deal by the Red Sox after being posted by the NPB's Oryx Buffaloes.