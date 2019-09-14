Red Sox great Ortiz says he doesn't know what might have led to attack

David Ortiz says in his first interview since being shot that he is still trying to mentally process the attack at a Dominican nightclub that seriously injured him.

The retired Red Sox slugger told Univision in the interview posted Friday that he wasn't involved in anything shady that would have made him a target.

He says, "I don't have enemies. I don't know why anyone would want to do this to me."

Ortiz called the moment of the shooting surreal and said he wondered if he would survive.

Ortiz earlier in the week made his first public appearance since the shooting when he threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees.

Ortiz thanked the fans for their prayers and support.

