The Boston Red Sox confirmed bench coach Ron Roenicke as the club's interim manager on Tuesday.

Congrats to Interim Manager Ron Roenicke! pic.twitter.com/W8I89GRDdw — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

Roenicke succeeds Alex Cora with whom the team mutually parted ways after an investigation by the league revealed his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing operation in 2017.

This will be the second managerial gig for the 63-year-old Roenicke, who spent five seasons as skipper of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015 where he posted a 342-331 mark and reached the National League Championship Series in 2011.

An outfielder in his playing days, Roenicke spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds from 1981 to 1988.

As a coach, Roenicke spent considerable time with the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels with whom he won the 2002 World Series.

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons also interviewed for the vacancy.

The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported the team's intentions to promote Roenicke last week.